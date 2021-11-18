Dr. Riceberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Riceberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Riceberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Riceberg works at
Locations
Robert L. Saltzman M.d.inc.9400 Brighton Way Ste 410, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 550-8028
Keith Agre MD Med Corp.1125 S Beverly Dr Ste 110, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Directions (310) 550-8028
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had my 50-year physical with Dr. Riceberg and am incredibly lucky to have him as my PCP. Let me tell you, it is hard to find doctors like him: extremely experienced, patient, and with a welcoming bedside manner. His nurse is excellent and the office staff are friendly. I am actually looking forward to going back! Cannot remember the last time that was the case.
About Dr. Edward Riceberg, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 57 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riceberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riceberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Riceberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riceberg.
