Dr. Edward Rensimer, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
4.5 (65)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Edward Rensimer, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Northwestern University Med Center

Dr. Rensimer works at Edward Rensimer - 9230 Katy Freeway Suite 400 in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward Rensimer - 9230 Katy Freeway Suite 400
    9230 Katy Fwy Ste 400, Houston, TX 77055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 307-2152

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
AIDS Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat AIDS
AIDS-Related Opportunistic Infections Chevron Icon
Antibiotic Infusion Chevron Icon
Bacterial Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Bacterial Meningitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Blood Test Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
International Travel Prophylactic Medication Chevron Icon
International Travel Vaccination Chevron Icon
IV Therapy Chevron Icon
Japanese Encephalitis Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rabies
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Staph Infection Chevron Icon
Traveler's Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Typhoid Fever Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 24, 2022
    Dr. Rensimer is the most thorough, knowledgeable and communicative doctor anyone in my family has ever received care from. He spends time considering all aspects of your issues and makes sure he is not missing something. He is a modern day expert combined with the doctors of the past who really knew their patients and went out of their way to provide individualized care. My son was so very sick and thanks to Dr. Rensimer and his remarkable staff, they found the right course of treatment and my son is getting better. They engaged with emergency room doctors after hours and helped my son get the immediate testing he needed. I wish all doctors were like Dr. Renismer and his medical and office staff.
    The best — Sep 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Rensimer, MD
    About Dr. Edward Rensimer, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326043654
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northwestern University Med Center
    Internship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital|Northwestern University
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Rensimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rensimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rensimer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rensimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rensimer works at Edward Rensimer - 9230 Katy Freeway Suite 400 in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rensimer’s profile.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Rensimer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rensimer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rensimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rensimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

