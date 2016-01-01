Overview

Dr. Edward Ray, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Ray works at Cedars-Sinai Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.