Dr. Edward Rampersaud Jr, MD

Urology
3.4 (8)
Overview

Dr. Edward Rampersaud Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenville, NC. 

Dr. Rampersaud Jr works at ECU Health in Greenville, NC with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Kidney and Ureter Removal and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vidant Urology-greenville
    275 Bethesda Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 752-5077
  2. 2
    7150 W Sunset Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 385-4342

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vidant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Kidney Cancer
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Bladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Bladder Cancer

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 19, 2018
    We found Dr Rampersaud by reputation. When my husband’s tumor was discovered in Myrtle Beach with growth into his heart, his doctor said that there was only one person he knew that could remove it. When we got to Duke and we’re sitting in the waiting room we sat next to a man who had had the same problem and they told us how Dr Rampersaud saved their life. It put us at great ease. My husband had the operation and has done wonderfully well. We owe the world to Dr Rampersaud and his team.
    Diane in Myrtle Beach, SC, S — Dec 19, 2018
    About Dr. Edward Rampersaud Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205003092
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rampersaud Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rampersaud Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rampersaud Jr has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Kidney and Ureter Removal and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rampersaud Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rampersaud Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rampersaud Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rampersaud Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rampersaud Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

