Overview

Dr. Edward Rachofsky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Rachofsky works at Medicor Cardiology, P.A. in Bridgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Dizziness and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

