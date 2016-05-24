See All Cardiologists in Bridgewater, NJ
Dr. Edward Rachofsky, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Rachofsky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Rachofsky works at Medicor Cardiology, P.A. in Bridgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Dizziness and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medicor Cardiology, P.A.
    225 Jackson St, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 466-1637
  2. 2
    Edward Rachofsky MD
    757 Us Highway 202/206, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 466-1634

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Dizziness
Wheezing
Heart Disease
Dizziness
Wheezing

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  Rash
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  Syncope
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  Vertigo
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  Anemia
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  Gout
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  Hernia
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  Shingles
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
May 24, 2016
He really listened to me about. Concerns and did not rush through my appointment.
Jim in Hillsborough, NJ — May 24, 2016
About Dr. Edward Rachofsky, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1316142698
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • New York University Medical Center
Residency
  • New York Presbyterian Hospital|New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York University Medical Ctr
Medical Education
  • Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Edward Rachofsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rachofsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rachofsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rachofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rachofsky works at Medicor Cardiology, P.A. in Bridgewater, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Rachofsky’s profile.

Dr. Rachofsky has seen patients for Heart Disease, Dizziness and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rachofsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rachofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rachofsky.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rachofsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rachofsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

