Dr. Edward Rabe Jr, MD
Dr. Edward Rabe Jr, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Mhg Physician Services California Inc.133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 421-1157Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Rabe is very good with treating/explaining ADHD—especially in women. He explained how women have a harder time getting diagnosed because their symptoms are different than what behavioral professionals associate with ADHD. I’ve seen a few comments about him being sarcastic or inattentive but personally I think his sarcasm is cool/funny. Plus, he did ask me during the first meeting or so if I was comfortable with sarcasm and to let him know if I was uncomfortable at any time. The meetings are enlightening and I don’t think he’s inattentive, just more on the busy side.
About Dr. Edward Rabe Jr, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Rabe Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rabe Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabe Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rabe Jr has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabe Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabe Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabe Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabe Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabe Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.