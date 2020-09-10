See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Boston, MA
Dr. Edward Rabe Jr, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Rabe Jr, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Rabe Jr works at Harvard Vanguard in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mhg Physician Services California Inc.
    133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 421-1157
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Dr. Rabe is very good with treating/explaining ADHD—especially in women. He explained how women have a harder time getting diagnosed because their symptoms are different than what behavioral professionals associate with ADHD. I’ve seen a few comments about him being sarcastic or inattentive but personally I think his sarcasm is cool/funny. Plus, he did ask me during the first meeting or so if I was comfortable with sarcasm and to let him know if I was uncomfortable at any time. The meetings are enlightening and I don’t think he’s inattentive, just more on the busy side.
    About Dr. Edward Rabe Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902827231
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Rabe Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabe Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rabe Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rabe Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rabe Jr has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabe Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabe Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabe Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabe Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabe Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

