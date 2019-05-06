Dr. Edward Prikaszczikow, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prikaszczikow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Prikaszczikow, DPM
Overview
Dr. Edward Prikaszczikow, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Methodist Jennie Edmundson.
Locations
Council Bluffs Foot & Ankle Care PC320 McKenzie Ave Ste 102, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (712) 328-0297Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Jennie Edmundson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My experience there with staff has always been amazing they are great with their patients and try they’re best to help figure out the problem! 5 stars all around!
About Dr. Edward Prikaszczikow, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prikaszczikow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prikaszczikow accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prikaszczikow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Prikaszczikow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prikaszczikow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prikaszczikow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prikaszczikow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.