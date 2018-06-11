Dr. Pozarny has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Pozarny, DPM
Overview
Dr. Edward Pozarny, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Pozarny works at
Locations
Arlington Podiatry Center611 S Carlin Springs Rd Ste 512, Arlington, VA 22204 Directions (703) 820-1472
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pozarny has the best medical practice around. I am 73 years old and have lived in 3 different parts of our country. I wish he could have been in the other two cities in which I lived. He and MinJi and Erica are professional, highly competent and have all the compassion and kindness and understanding anyone could ask for in a medical practice.
About Dr. Edward Pozarny, DPM
- Podiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1023034907
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pozarny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pozarny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pozarny works at
Dr. Pozarny has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pozarny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pozarny. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pozarny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pozarny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pozarny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.