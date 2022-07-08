Dr. Edward Powers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Powers, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Powers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Locations
Dallas Office1311 N WASHINGTON AVE, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (214) 824-2563
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely amazing. My wife and I are trying four our fourth baby and have had to switch providers because of changes to insurance… Dr. Powers is the kindest, most attentive, comforting OB we’ve ever worked with. My wife is so very happy with the level of her care, she asked me if I’d leave this review on her behalf! Truly impressed.
About Dr. Edward Powers, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1952755589
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center, Dallas, TX
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Marquette University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Powers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powers.
