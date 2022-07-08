Overview

Dr. Edward Powers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Powers works at Carter Hays Martin & Associates in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.