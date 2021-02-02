Dr. Edward Podczaski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Podczaski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Podczaski, MD
Dr. Edward Podczaski, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, Upmc Carlisle, UPMC Harrisburg, Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital and Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital.
Pinnaclehealth Womens Cancer Center2035 Technology Pkwy Ste 201, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Directions (717) 221-5940
Upmc West Shore1995 Technology Pkwy, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Directions (717) 988-1144
- Geisinger Lewistown Hospital
- Upmc Carlisle
- UPMC Harrisburg
- Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital
- Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital
I previously had vaginal cancer and was treated with radiation, chemo and later surgery. Due to the extensive things done in my vaginal area, it soon became extremely itchy. I went to 3 dermatologists and 2 OB-GYN doctors in 3 years before finding Dr. P. One visit with Dr. P and he diagnosed the problem and prescribed a cream. The cream works wonders and even though Dr. P is approximately 2 hours from my home I won't go to any other doctor. As far as I am concerned, if I could dictate a place in heaven for people, Dr. P would be at the front of the line.
- Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1841254463
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
