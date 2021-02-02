See All Oncologists in Mechanicsburg, PA
Dr. Edward Podczaski, MD

Oncology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edward Podczaski, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, Upmc Carlisle, UPMC Harrisburg, Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital and Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital.

Dr. Podczaski works at Pinnaclehealth Womens Cancer Center in Mechanicsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pinnaclehealth Womens Cancer Center
    2035 Technology Pkwy Ste 201, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 221-5940
    Upmc West Shore
    1995 Technology Pkwy, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 988-1144

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Lewistown Hospital
  • Upmc Carlisle
  • UPMC Harrisburg
  • Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital
  • Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 02, 2021
    I previously had vaginal cancer and was treated with radiation, chemo and later surgery. Due to the extensive things done in my vaginal area, it soon became extremely itchy. I went to 3 dermatologists and 2 OB-GYN doctors in 3 years before finding Dr. P. One visit with Dr. P and he diagnosed the problem and prescribed a cream. The cream works wonders and even though Dr. P is approximately 2 hours from my home I won't go to any other doctor. As far as I am concerned, if I could dictate a place in heaven for people, Dr. P would be at the front of the line.
    D. Nolte — Feb 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Edward Podczaski, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841254463
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Podczaski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Podczaski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Podczaski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Podczaski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Podczaski works at Pinnaclehealth Womens Cancer Center in Mechanicsburg, PA. View the full address on Dr. Podczaski’s profile.

    Dr. Podczaski has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Podczaski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Podczaski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Podczaski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Podczaski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Podczaski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

