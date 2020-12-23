Overview

Dr. Edward Pineles, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from State University of New York Downstate College of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Pineles works at I&R Medical PC in Fresh Meadows, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY and Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Smoking Cessation Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.