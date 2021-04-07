Dr. Edward Piken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Piken, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Piken, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
South Bay Gastroenterology Medical Group23456 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 300, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 539-2055Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Amsurg South Bay Anesthesia Lp23560 Madison St Ste 109, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 325-6331
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Out Standing Dr. seen him for 34 years and saved my life .Knew just what was wrong with me after a few tests . Highly recommend to anyone with stomach or other problems he listens with concern and never in a rush
About Dr. Edward Piken, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Einstein-Bronx Muni Hosp
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piken has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piken accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piken has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Piken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.