Overview

Dr. Edward Piken, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Piken works at South Bay Gastroenterology Medical Group in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.