Dr. Edward Phillips, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edward Phillips, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Phillips works at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gary Furman M.d. Inc
    8635 W 3rd St Ste 795W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 423-6967
  2. 2
    Cedars-sinai Medical Center Pharmacy
    310 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 423-9331
  3. 3
    Cedars-sinai Medical Center
    8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 423-6967
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Edward Phillips, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 49 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1295877322
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Edward Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

