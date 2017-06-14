Dr. Edward Pettei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pettei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Pettei, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Pettei, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Pettei works at
Locations
-
1
Montefiore Medical Group-Cross County1010 Central Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10704 Directions (914) 964-4000
-
2
Montefiore Grand Concourse at 32013201 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10468 Directions (718) 933-2244
-
3
Montefiore Riverdale Practice at 27112711 Henry Hudson Pkwy, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions (718) 884-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pettei?
Dr.Pettie is a wonderful doctor I feel very safe with him. He listens to me and answers all my questions. Happy that he is my doctor because takes the time out to fix your problems.
About Dr. Edward Pettei, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1588976773
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pettei has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pettei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pettei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pettei works at
Dr. Pettei has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pettei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pettei. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pettei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pettei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pettei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.