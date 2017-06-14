Overview

Dr. Edward Pettei, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Pettei works at Montefiore Medical Group-Cross County in Yonkers, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.