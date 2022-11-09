Overview

Dr. Edward Petrow Jr, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Petrow Jr works at Tucson Orthopedic Institute PC in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.