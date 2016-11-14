Dr. Edward Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Peterson, MD
Dr. Edward Peterson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas River Park and Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester.
Pediatric Eye Specialists7305 Jarnigan Rd Ste 220, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 648-1020
- Ascension Saint Thomas River Park
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester
My child is adopted and retained his Medicare. At some providers there appeared to be a difference in the care my child received. I never felt that way with Dr Peterson, I always felt we were receiving the very best care with Dr. Peterson.
About Dr. Edward Peterson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- U Ky
- IU Health Ball Memorial
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
