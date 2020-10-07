Dr. Edward Penick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Penick, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Penick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Locations
Penick Eye Center5300 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 664-5354
Deer Penick Eye Clinic4942 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 224-4701
TLC Laser Eye Centers10809 Executive Center Dr Ste 201, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 588-0072
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualChoice
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Penick and Staff have an exceptional Professional and Kind demeanor. My Vision restored after the Laser proccedure . KUDOS!
About Dr. Edward Penick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1962449892
Education & Certifications
- UMKC
- JPS
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Davidson College
- Ophthalmology
