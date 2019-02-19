Dr. Edward Pellecchia, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pellecchia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Pellecchia, DPM
Overview
Dr. Edward Pellecchia, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Meadowbrook, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1650 Huntingdon Pike Ste 105, Meadowbrook, PA 19046 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pellecchia is an excellent doctor! Two of my children (17 and 22) and myself had ingrown toenails corrected by him. He is very well skilled, patient and calming. He takes the time to explain everything and answer any questions. His staff is great too! We highly recommend Dr. Pellecchia!
About Dr. Edward Pellecchia, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1093755936
Education & Certifications
- West Jersey Hlth Systems
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- St Bonaventure University
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
