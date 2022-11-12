Overview

Dr. Edward Paxton, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Paxton works at UNIVERSITY ORTHOPEDICS INC in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Shoulder Fracture Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.