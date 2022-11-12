Dr. Edward Paxton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paxton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Paxton, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Paxton, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
Providence Office2 Dudley St Ste 200, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 277-0790
Hospital Affiliations
- Newport Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
100 % satisfaction with all components of my reverse shoulder replacement from Dr. Paxton‘s reception and x-ray team through hospital checking in then anesthesia and surgery and post-op. Joint replacement center at Miriam hospital included, as for operation post-op Tuesday night through discharge the next day. Kitchen staff included. Important you follow all PT recommendations carefully and enthusiastically - especially all exercises at home. I used an ice machine on my shoulder for two weeks which I felt helped so early as I never had any swelling or pain. I was given one opioid pill after my operation and that is the last one I took-even backed off on Other pills. Dr. Paxton cleared me for biking and frostbiting three months after my operation and today one year later I am 95% functional in my left shoulder.
About Dr. Edward Paxton, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- English
- 1083805675
Education & Certifications
- Rothman Inst/Thomas Jefferson U
- Washington University/Barnes Jewish Hosp
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- University of Kansas
- Orthopedic Surgery
