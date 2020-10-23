Dr. Edward Parrish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parrish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Parrish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Parrish, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Parrish works at
Locations
Weill Cornell523 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1743
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough
About Dr. Edward Parrish, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
