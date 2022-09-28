Dr. Edward Parma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Parma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Parma, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.
Locations
Retina Specialists of Alabama in Montgomery LLC2055 Normandie Dr Ste 314, Montgomery, AL 36111 Directions (334) 263-0105
East Alabama Medical Center Laboratory2000 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 263-0105
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parma got me through some tuff times when I lost my eye sight for about 30 days due to bleeding behind my eyes. He explained everything that was going on to me and my family. Felt very confident with his plan and I could call him any time I needed. The staff was also excellent . I have moved out of state but If I could get him to GA I would. Montgomery, AL is very lucky to have him.
About Dr. Edward Parma, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1740219294
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parma has seen patients for Macular Hole, Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Parma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.