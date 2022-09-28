Overview

Dr. Edward Parma, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.



Dr. Parma works at Retina Specialists Of Alabama in Montgomery, AL with other offices in Opelika, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.