Dr. Edward Parks, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Edward Parks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Parks works at Western Orthopedics in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Western Orthopaedics
    1830 N Franklin St Ste 450, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 321-1333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 22, 2022
    Expert. Removed screws from prior surgery. Pain level dropped to between 0-1 from level 9. Fabulous.
    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174536171
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cincinnati Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Ctr
    Residency
    • UCLA Medical Center
    Internship
    • UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)
    Medical Education
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Parks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parks has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Parks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

