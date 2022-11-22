Dr. Edward Parks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Parks, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Parks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Parks works at
Locations
-
1
Western Orthopaedics1830 N Franklin St Ste 450, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 321-1333
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parks?
Expert. Removed screws from prior surgery. Pain level dropped to between 0-1 from level 9. Fabulous.
About Dr. Edward Parks, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1174536171
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Ctr
- UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parks works at
Dr. Parks has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Parks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.