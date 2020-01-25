Dr. Edward Parelhoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parelhoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Parelhoff, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Parelhoff, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, VA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
Dr. Parelhoff works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Consultants Of Northern Virginia8134 Old Keene Mill Rd Ste 300, Springfield, VA 22152 Directions (703) 451-6111
-
2
Eye Consultants Northern Virginia, PC2296 Opitz Blvd Ste 110, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 670-4700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
-
3
Eye Consultants of Northern Virginia PC8136 Old Keene Mill Rd Ste B300, Springfield, VA 22152 Directions (703) 451-6111Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parelhoff?
Great! It’s his delightful eccentricity that makes him so effective with kids! The man has found his calling and lived it. We do not like his talk about retirement one bit.
About Dr. Edward Parelhoff, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1255307955
Education & Certifications
- John Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med
- Johns Hopkins Hosp, Ophthalmology Children'S Natl Med Ctr, Ophthalmology Ucla Med Ctr, Ophthalmology Univ Ca San Diego Med Ctr, Pediatrics
- University Hospital Uc San Diego
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- John Hopkins Univ
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parelhoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parelhoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parelhoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parelhoff works at
Dr. Parelhoff has seen patients for Esotropia, Lazy Eye and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parelhoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Parelhoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parelhoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parelhoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parelhoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.