Overview

Dr. Edward Parelhoff, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, VA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.



Dr. Parelhoff works at Eye Consultants Of Northern Virginia in Springfield, VA with other offices in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Esotropia, Lazy Eye and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.