Dr. Paredez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Paredez, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Paredez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Of New Mexico Hospital
Dr. Paredez works at
Locations
Surgical Associates of La Jolla Medical Group Inc.9850 Genesee Ave Ste 820, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 453-5200
Scripps Memorial Hospital-la Jolla9888 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 626-4123
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Paredez comes to the reception area, introduce himself, then escorts you to his office putting patients at ease. He goes over your history with you, takes time to ask and answer questions which made me feel a part of my care. He spoke to me right before the procedure, again when I awoke to tell me findings and answer questions. I left after the procedure with pictures, findings. When I had more questions he personally returned my call. His Administrative Assistant, Joyce Is terrific.
About Dr. Edward Paredez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paredez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paredez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paredez has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paredez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Paredez speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Paredez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paredez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paredez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paredez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.