Dr. Edward Paraiso, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Paraiso, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
Bridgeport Hospital267 Grant St, Bridgeport, CT 06610 Directions (203) 384-3000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Urological Associates of Bridgeport160 Hawley Ln Ste 2, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 375-3456Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Men's Health and Fertility Center of Fairfield County52 Beach Rd Ste 205, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 255-6825Tuesday1:30pm - 4:30pmWednesday1:30pm - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
You can't find a more brilliant doctor. He is worth the wait. This man is an excellent diagnostician.
About Dr. Edward Paraiso, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1740212141
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York At Downstate (General Surgery and Urology)
- State University Of New York Downstate
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- SUNY Albany
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paraiso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paraiso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paraiso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paraiso has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paraiso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Paraiso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paraiso.
