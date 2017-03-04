See All Urologists in Bridgeport, CT
Dr. Edward Paraiso, MD

Urology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edward Paraiso, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Paraiso works at Bridgeport Hospital in Bridgeport, CT with other offices in Trumbull, CT and Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bridgeport Hospital
    267 Grant St, Bridgeport, CT 06610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 384-3000
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Urological Associates of Bridgeport
    160 Hawley Ln Ste 2, Trumbull, CT 06611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 375-3456
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Men's Health and Fertility Center of Fairfield County
    52 Beach Rd Ste 205, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 255-6825
    Tuesday
    1:30pm - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    1:30pm - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 11:30am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Overactive Bladder
Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Overactive Bladder

Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Neonatal Circumcision Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 04, 2017
    You can't find a more brilliant doctor. He is worth the wait. This man is an excellent diagnostician.
    Worcester, MA — Mar 04, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Edward Paraiso, MD

    • Urology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740212141
    Education & Certifications

    • State University Of New York At Downstate (General Surgery and Urology)
    • State University Of New York Downstate
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    • SUNY Albany
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Paraiso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paraiso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paraiso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paraiso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paraiso has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paraiso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Paraiso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paraiso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paraiso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paraiso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

