Dr. Ostad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Ostad, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Ostad, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Ostad works at
Locations
Advanced Urology Associates LLC3739 75Th St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 505-1177
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough. Spends time explaining everything in detail. I had seen many other urologists before Dr. Ostad made he correct diagnosis and treatment. I can't thank him enough!!!
About Dr. Edward Ostad, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ostad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ostad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ostad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ostad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.