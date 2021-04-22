Dr. Edward Oruci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oruci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Oruci, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Oruci, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Oruci works at
Locations
-
1
Plainview Pediatrics Llp146 Manetto Hill Rd Ste 120, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 622-3828
- 2 100 Port Washington Blvd Ste G03, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 570-6907
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Oruci was a kind, patient, understanding, knowledgeable and extremely thorough doctor. I was there for quite awhile being examined, having tests done and never felt rushed. Great techs, nurses and office staff. All very polite, helpful and kind. To sum it up; Great doctor, great office and staff. I am so happy that I already refered a family member and a friend.
About Dr. Edward Oruci, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oruci has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oruci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oruci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oruci works at
Dr. Oruci has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oruci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oruci speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Oruci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oruci.
