Dr. Edward Opoku Jr, DO

Family Medicine
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edward Opoku Jr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Opoku Jr works at Deorosan Professional Medical Corporation in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Deorosan Professional Medical Corp.
    11502 S Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 776-1500
    Nextgen Pharmacy
    1039 W Florence Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 776-1500
    Aftermath Medical Group Onc.
    2520 W 8th St Ste 106, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 389-2526
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 09, 2016
    Dr. Opoku is very friendly. He takes his time with you. He also does not dismiss your concerns.
    Scott Anderson in Long Beach, Ca — Dec 09, 2016
    About Dr. Edward Opoku Jr, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982989380
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Opoku Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Opoku Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Opoku Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Opoku Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Opoku Jr works at Deorosan Professional Medical Corporation in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Opoku Jr’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Opoku Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Opoku Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Opoku Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Opoku Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

