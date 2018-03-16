Overview

Dr. Edward Onuma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Onuma works at Peninsula Gastrointestinal Specialists in San Mateo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.