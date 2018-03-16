Dr. Edward Onuma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onuma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Onuma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Onuma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Onuma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Peninsula Gastrointestinal Specialists100 S Ellsworth Ave Ste 507, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 342-7432
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Onuma?
Dr Onuma is my second opinion dr He is very kind and concerned about all your health conditions.He knows how to explain, listen and speaks to his patient. To me having others medical conditions and being treated for different specialists . The main key for a good dr is having all good !!! Mentioned above !!! That I was missing from my previous Gastrentologist . Excellent and I will recommend him 100%.
About Dr. Edward Onuma, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1477559722
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Onuma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Onuma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Onuma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Onuma works at
Dr. Onuma has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Onuma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Onuma speaks Japanese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Onuma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onuma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onuma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onuma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.