Dr. Edward O'Mara, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (49)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edward O'Mara, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.

Dr. O'Mara works at Upper Chesapeake Orthopedic Specialty Group in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Havre de Grace, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis, Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Upper Chesapeake Orthopaedic Specialty Group At Bel Air
    510 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 417, Bel Air, MD 21014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 643-3130
    Upper Chesapeake Orthopedic Specialty Group - Havre De Grace
    2027 Pulaski Hwy Ste 101, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 843-5557

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Harford Memorial Hospital
  • UM Upper Chesapeake Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Osteoarthritis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. O'Mara?

    Feb 13, 2020
    Just dismissed from a total knee replacement. Textbook surgery and recovery. Doctor and staff where exemplary. Highly recommend.
    Margaret Mascari — Feb 13, 2020
    About Dr. Edward O'Mara, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487690442
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Louisville Hospital
    • Tufts U, School of Medicine
