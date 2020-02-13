Overview

Dr. Edward O'Mara, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.



Dr. O'Mara works at Upper Chesapeake Orthopedic Specialty Group in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Havre de Grace, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis, Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.