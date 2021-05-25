See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Edward Nomoto, MD

Pain Management
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Nomoto, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Docs Surgical Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Nomoto works at Interventional Pain Doctors - Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DOCS Spine + Orthopedics
    8436 W 3rd St Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 800-3627
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Docs Surgical Hospital
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Scoliosis Correction
Artificial Disc Replacement
Decompression
Adult Scoliosis Correction
Artificial Disc Replacement
Decompression

Adult Scoliosis Correction Chevron Icon
Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Decompression Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 25, 2021
    Great!! Dr. Nomoto gave me my life back. I was doomed- doomed to retire early and be miserable. I was so happy to be scheduled for surgery and I have not been let down- hardly. Dr. Nomoto took away the deep seated pain that bugged the heck out of me. He is a gentlemen and his VERY honest and kind.
    Randy Ariey — May 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Edward Nomoto, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1861683245
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • San Diego Ctr Spinal Disorders
    Residency
    • Harbor UCLA Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Nomoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nomoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nomoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nomoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nomoto works at Interventional Pain Doctors - Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nomoto’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Nomoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nomoto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nomoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nomoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

