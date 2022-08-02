See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Pearland, TX
Dr. Edward Nicklas, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (10)
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Edward Nicklas, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Nicklas works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Pearland, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Memorial Hermann Medical Group Pearland
    10907 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 100, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 325-4100
    Memorial Hermann Medical Group
    3525 W Holcombe Blvd Fl 1, Houston, TX 77025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 814-2800

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetes Type 2
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetes Type 2

Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 02, 2022
    I've been seeing Dr Nicklas for 4 years and am very happy with the care I receive. I have an autoimmune disorder that causes thyroid issues. Dr Nicklas has always listened to me, and tested for other things to rule them out (when appropriate). He also explains things well, often drawing on the whiteboard.
    Kate — Aug 02, 2022
    Dr. Nicklas' Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Nicklas

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Finish Here

    About Dr. Edward Nicklas, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639138605
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Virginia
    • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    • THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Dr. Nicklas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nicklas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nicklas has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicklas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicklas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicklas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicklas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicklas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

