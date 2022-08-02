Dr. Nicklas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Nicklas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Nicklas, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Nicklas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Memorial Hermann Medical Group Pearland10907 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 100, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 325-4100
-
2
Memorial Hermann Medical Group3525 W Holcombe Blvd Fl 1, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 814-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nicklas?
I've been seeing Dr Nicklas for 4 years and am very happy with the care I receive. I have an autoimmune disorder that causes thyroid issues. Dr Nicklas has always listened to me, and tested for other things to rule them out (when appropriate). He also explains things well, often drawing on the whiteboard.
About Dr. Edward Nicklas, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1639138605
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nicklas accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicklas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicklas works at
Dr. Nicklas has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicklas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicklas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicklas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicklas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicklas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.