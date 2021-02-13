Dr. Navas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Navas, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Navas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Catholic University of Mother And Maestra (Pucmm) / Faculty of Health Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Navas works at
Locations
-
1
Sunmed Primary Care1838 Health Care Dr, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 375-8528
-
2
Mycare Medical8623 Regency Park Blvd, Port Richey, FL 34668 Directions (727) 842-9861
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Optimum HealthCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Navas?
There is so much to say about Dr. Navas that anything you say is not enough. I saw so many doctors in my life, and I can easily grade him as the best doctor I ever had. First of all, you fill as he is your friend, gives you the best service and treatment you need. He gives you as much time as you need, like you are the only patient in his clinic. He cares about his patients, and gives them the best treatments possible. I remember one time when I returned from a long cruise, having ammonia and he accepted me the same day. He gave me an hour and a half, with continuous treatments. I entered to his clinic almost dead, and could not do anything. In 5 days I was completely cured, even without going to the hospital. His staff is always caring, very polite and helping you. If you are looking for a Family Doctor, Don't look any more - he is the best. God bless you and your staff. Edward (Eddie) Royal in Trinity, FL – February 13th 2021
About Dr. Edward Navas, MD
- Family Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538100334
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Metropolitano, Rio Piedras
- Catholic University of Mother And Maestra (Pucmm) / Faculty of Health Science
- University Of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras, Pr Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Navas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Navas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Navas works at
Dr. Navas speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Navas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Navas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Navas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.