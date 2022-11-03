Overview

Dr. Edward Muir, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Muir works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CLINICAL LABORATORIES INC in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.