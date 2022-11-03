See All Hematologists in Germantown, TN
Dr. Edward Muir, MD

Hematology
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edward Muir, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Muir works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CLINICAL LABORATORIES INC in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Consolidated Medical Group of Memphis
    6799 Great Oaks Rd Ste 150, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 259-9794

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
  • Methodist University Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 03, 2022
    Meet him when I was in the hospital with a Pulmonary Embolism. Very nice and spends a lot of time talking to you.
    Laurie Chism — Nov 03, 2022
    About Dr. Edward Muir, MD

    • Hematology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tenn
    • Baptist Memorial Hospital Memphis
    • University of Mississippi
    • DELTA STATE UNIVERSITY
