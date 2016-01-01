Dr. Edward Mostone, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mostone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Mostone, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Mostone, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Medford, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Mostone works at
Locations
-
1
Cambridge Podiatry Network PC425 Salem St, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (781) 396-8737
-
2
Cambridge Podiatry Network P.c678 Massachusetts Ave Ste 902, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 547-3500
-
3
Belmont Medical Associates Inc.725 Concord Ave Ste 4100, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 864-8822
Hospital Affiliations
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mostone?
About Dr. Edward Mostone, DPM
- Podiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1043208242
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mostone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mostone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mostone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mostone works at
Dr. Mostone has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mostone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mostone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mostone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mostone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mostone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.