Dr. Edward Mostel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Mostel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Mostel works at
Locations
Champaign Dental Group3365 Burns Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 775-1061
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Office needs updating and staff needs to be friendly and show some caring. I cannot say enough good about Dr Mostel. Friendly caring and goes the extra yard to show he is there for his patients. Really like him as a human being besides as my cardiologist.
About Dr. Edward Mostel, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1710921143
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann Univ Hosps
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- State University NY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mostel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mostel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mostel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mostel has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mostel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mostel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mostel.
