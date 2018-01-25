Dr. Edward Moss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Moss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Moss, MD is an Urology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Moss works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Primary Care & Multispecialty4101 30TH AVE, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moss?
I found Dr. Moss to be extremely patient, very knowledgeable with a kind demeanor. He explained the procedure and took the time to answer all of my questions (both before and after) He does not rush his patients and talks to them, not at them. His staff from the front desk to his assistant was very professional, caring and helpful. I would highly recommend him to my friends and colleagues.
About Dr. Edward Moss, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568426914
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Jacobi Medical Center
- NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moss works at
Dr. Moss has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moss speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Moss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.