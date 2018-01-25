Overview

Dr. Edward Moss, MD is an Urology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Moss works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Primary Care & Multispecialty in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.