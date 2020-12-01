Dr. Edward Moschler Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moschler Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Moschler Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Moschler Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Southside Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Bon Secours Obstetrics and Gynecology Colonial Heights439 Jennick Dr, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 524-0890
Bon Secours Obstetrics and Gynecology- Prince George4221 Crossings Blvd, Prince George, VA 23875 Directions (804) 765-5206
Bon Secours Obstetrics & Gynecology-Southside210 Medical Park Blvd Ste 150, Petersburg, VA 23805 Directions (804) 765-5206
Southside Regional Medical Center200 Medical Park Blvd, Petersburg, VA 23805 Directions (804) 765-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Southside Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s an amazing physician very kind and respectful. However he doesn’t tolerate any nonsense from anyone he’s straight forward and to the point. I’ve known him for years and not only is he my doctor but I used to work for him. He’s never gave me any trouble as a patient or nurse.
About Dr. Edward Moschler Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Moschler Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moschler Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moschler Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Moschler Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moschler Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moschler Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moschler Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.