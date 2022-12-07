Dr. Edward Morrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Morrison, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Morrison, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center, East Cooper Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Morrison works at
Locations
-
1
East Cooper Vascular Surgery851 Leonard Fulghum Dr Ste 100, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 932-2355
Hospital Affiliations
- Colleton Medical Center
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morrison?
Busy but very efficient office. Everyone is first class.
About Dr. Edward Morrison, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1740379916
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Vascular Surgery
