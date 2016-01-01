Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Morris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Morris, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Morris works at
Locations
-
1
Warren Clinic Cardiology of Tulsa6151 S Yale Ave Ste 100A, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 494-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edward Morris, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1619914991
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Cleveland Metropolitan General Hospital
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
