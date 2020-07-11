Dr. Morreale has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Morreale, DPM
Overview
Dr. Edward Morreale, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Edward Morreale Dpm PC405 Church Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11218 Directions (718) 437-9343
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Went to other podiatrist before Dr Morreale wish i would have gone to him first he resolved my foot issue. Dr Morreale is very professional and caring individual.
About Dr. Edward Morreale, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morreale accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morreale has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morreale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morreale speaks Italian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Morreale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morreale.
