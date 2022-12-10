Overview

Dr. Edward Morgan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center.



Dr. Morgan works at The Orthopaedic Clinic in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

