Dr. Edward Morales, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Sheboygan, WI. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Morales works at Prevea Health in Sheboygan, WI with other offices in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.