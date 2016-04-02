Dr. Edward Moon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Moon, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Moon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA.
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moon is extremely professional, timely, and knowledgeable. He explained my options and offered advice at every stage of the process. I highly recommend him for hand-related injuries.
About Dr. Edward Moon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1821109133
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
