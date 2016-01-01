Dr. Edward Montoya, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montoya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Montoya, DPM
Overview
Dr. Edward Montoya, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Montoya works at
Locations
Brice Medical Center300 WASHINGTON AVE, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Directions (908) 275-7882
My NJ Podiatrist, Passaic, NJ197 Passaic Ave, Passaic, NJ 07055 Directions (973) 767-2448
- 3 415 Avenel St Ste C, Avenel, NJ 07001 Directions (908) 275-7882
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edward Montoya, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1396983037
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montoya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montoya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montoya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montoya has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montoya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Montoya speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Montoya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montoya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montoya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montoya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.