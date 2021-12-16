Dr. Edward Mollen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mollen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Mollen, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Mollen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Mollen works at
Locations
-
1
Edward L. Mollen M.d. PC5855 Bremo Rd Ste 702, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 288-5216
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mollen?
I have seen many doctors who rush me through the appointment and I feel like just another insurance claim but Dr. Mollen is not one of these doctors. It's refreshing to find a doctor who truly cares about their patients wellbeing and takes the time to really hear them, ask them questions and follow-up to be as effective as possible. He is very experienced and willing to try different avenues to figure out the issue. I wish more doctors were like Dr. Mollen!
About Dr. Edward Mollen, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457468126
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mollen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mollen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mollen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mollen works at
Dr. Mollen speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mollen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mollen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mollen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mollen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.