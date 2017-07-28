See All Pediatricians in Arlington, TX
Dr. Edward Moayyad, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (15)
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Moayyad, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of USMD
Locations

  1. 1
    2624 Matlock Rd Ste 100, Arlington, TX 76015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 275-8131

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Strep Throat
Fever
Acute Pharyngitis
Strep Throat
Fever
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sick Patient Care Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 28, 2017
    DR MOAYYAD IS GREAT AND HE HAS BEEN MT SON'S DOCTOR SINCE HE WAS BORN. I DONT KNOW WHAT WE WOULD DO WITHOUT HIS GUIDANCE AND ADVICE AND MEDICAL CARE. JOEY HAS A SEIZURE DISORDER AND DR MOAYYAD HAS HELPED US TREMENDOUSLY. HIS FELLOW DOCTORS HAVE AS WELL. GREAT MANAGMENT AND AWESOME STAFF...ALWAYS WILLING TO HELP US AND OTHERS.
    VICKIE in GRAND PRAIRIE TEXAS — Jul 28, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Moayyad, MD
    About Dr. Edward Moayyad, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093744393
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moayyad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moayyad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Moayyad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moayyad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moayyad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moayyad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

