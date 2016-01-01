Dr. Mistler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Mistler, DO
Overview
Dr. Edward Mistler, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 100 Delafield Rd Ste 101, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (412) 784-5600
Paul G. Linder M.d.1907 Lebanon Church Rd, West Mifflin, PA 15122 Directions (412) 784-5600
UPMC McKeesport Hospital1500 5th Ave, McKeesport, PA 15132 Directions (412) 664-2000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edward Mistler, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1386640837
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
