Overview

Dr. Edward Miranda, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University.



Dr. Miranda works at Edward P. Miranda, MD A Medical Corporation in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.