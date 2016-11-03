Overview

Dr. Edward Miltenberger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WV Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.



Dr. Miltenberger works at Mon Health Wedgewood Primary Care & Psychiatry in Morgantown, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.